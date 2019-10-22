Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONETTE PEREA. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ANTONETTE PEREA MAY 24, 1952 - OCTOBER 16, 2019 Antonette Perea, age 67, of South San Ysidro, NM passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, to be with her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Antonio and Isidora Martinez; brothers, Cornelio, Patricio, Geronimo, Jake, Sonny and Mickey Martinez; grandsons, Dylan and Isaiah Cook. Antonette is survived by her husband of 50 years, Clarence Perea; her children Audra Perea, Rodney Perea (Rosemary), Clarence Perea Jr. and Clarissa Perea; brother, Ted Martinez (Marleen); brothers-in-law, Oliver Perea (Donna), Alex Perea; sisters-in-law, Georgia Baca (Charlie), Sylvia Perea-Gonzales, Merilynne Roybal (Lawrence), Yolanda Martinez (James); 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous loving nephews and nieces. Antonette loved cooking, baking and above all spending precious time with her family, whom she loved above all else. Antonette was the most kind, loving, loyal and welcoming person to all who crossed her path. She was the most devoted daughter, mother, wife, sister and friend, always putting the needs of others before her own. Antonette touched and blessed many lives with her kindness, personality and quick sense of humor. She was known for telling jokes or funny stories always making people laugh and befriending people in all walks of life. Please join Antonette's family for a Celebration of Life Service, to honor and celebrate Antonette's life, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Newsoul Church on the Hill, 41 CR B41 E, Ribera, NM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

