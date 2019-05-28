Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ANTONIO (ANTHONY) JERRY MAES With profound grief we inform you that the owner/operator of M&M'S Transmissions & Automotive for over 41 years (The Best Tranny Man in New Mexico) was called home on May 24th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father Alfonso Maes, Sister Julie Rivera, Father-in-Law Nicolas "Nick" Varela, Sister-in- Law Patricia "Titi" Varela, Nephew Jose Amado Chavez, Aunt Flora Maes and Good Friend Alex "Ally" Ortiz. He is survived by his Wife of 42 Years Viola Maes, and daughters Marina (Patrick) Archuleta and Melissa (Guillermo). Grandchildren Jazmyn, Jeremiah, Jolen, Jayme, Mercedes and Alexandria "Alexas". His Mother Rebecca Maes, Sisters, Helen Maes (Alvie), Patsy (Jesus) Pedregon, Lisa (Luis) Ortega, Crystal (Jason) Estrada and Brothers Rudy (Sherry) Maez and Jorge Rascon. Mother-in-law Nora Varela, and Sisters-in-law Dorie (David) Sanders, Roselyn (Robert) Leyba. Antonio Romero-Maes Jr. (Amy). Nieces and Nephews: Miguel, Jessica Olivas. Manny, Patrick, Monica Maes, Jennifer Tafoya. Briggette, Ashley, Lonnie Maez. Jacklyn, Jose Armando Chavez. Luis Joajuin, Joshua Ortega. Justine, Analeigh, Elias Rascon. Xzavier, Ezkel, Julian, Christian, Vicente Estrada. Monique (Gary) Lopez. Stephanie Martinez, Roberta Leyba. God Children Jorge Rascon, Jose Miguel Olivas, Joe Marquez, Lorenzo Quintana and Veronica Herrera. Special Friends: Tony Vargas, Michael (Shirley) Sandoval, Dickie Ruiz and Paul Roybal. Plus many other family and friends. We'd like to send a special Thank You to Presbyterian Hospital, Kindred Hospital, Christus St. Vincent Hospital and Ambercare Hospice for all their help and support. A private family burial will take place at a later time. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

ANTONIO (ANTHONY) JERRY MAES With profound grief we inform you that the owner/operator of M&M'S Transmissions & Automotive for over 41 years (The Best Tranny Man in New Mexico) was called home on May 24th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father Alfonso Maes, Sister Julie Rivera, Father-in-Law Nicolas "Nick" Varela, Sister-in- Law Patricia "Titi" Varela, Nephew Jose Amado Chavez, Aunt Flora Maes and Good Friend Alex "Ally" Ortiz. He is survived by his Wife of 42 Years Viola Maes, and daughters Marina (Patrick) Archuleta and Melissa (Guillermo). Grandchildren Jazmyn, Jeremiah, Jolen, Jayme, Mercedes and Alexandria "Alexas". His Mother Rebecca Maes, Sisters, Helen Maes (Alvie), Patsy (Jesus) Pedregon, Lisa (Luis) Ortega, Crystal (Jason) Estrada and Brothers Rudy (Sherry) Maez and Jorge Rascon. Mother-in-law Nora Varela, and Sisters-in-law Dorie (David) Sanders, Roselyn (Robert) Leyba. Antonio Romero-Maes Jr. (Amy). Nieces and Nephews: Miguel, Jessica Olivas. Manny, Patrick, Monica Maes, Jennifer Tafoya. Briggette, Ashley, Lonnie Maez. Jacklyn, Jose Armando Chavez. Luis Joajuin, Joshua Ortega. Justine, Analeigh, Elias Rascon. Xzavier, Ezkel, Julian, Christian, Vicente Estrada. Monique (Gary) Lopez. Stephanie Martinez, Roberta Leyba. God Children Jorge Rascon, Jose Miguel Olivas, Joe Marquez, Lorenzo Quintana and Veronica Herrera. Special Friends: Tony Vargas, Michael (Shirley) Sandoval, Dickie Ruiz and Paul Roybal. Plus many other family and friends. We'd like to send a special Thank You to Presbyterian Hospital, Kindred Hospital, Christus St. Vincent Hospital and Ambercare Hospice for all their help and support. A private family burial will take place at a later time. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close