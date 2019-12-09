Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for APOLONIO BRAULIO SENNA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

APOLONIO BRAULIO (A.B.) SENNA A.B. Senna, 75, died at his home in Albuquerque, NM, on December 6, 2019 after fighting a battle with cancer. A.B. was born in Santa Fe, NM, on April 17, 1944, to Eli Senna and Ignacita (Nashie) Suazo Senna Ruiz. He lived many of his younger years with his loving grandparents: Apolonio Braulio (A.B.) Suazo and Delfinia Roybal Suazo. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1963, in Santa Fe, NM. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he graduated from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, with dual degrees in Spanish and Mexican Studies. A.B. had two sons, Joseph David Senna with Frances Salazar, and David William Senna with Martha (Marty) Kuhl. A.B. retired after almost 30 years from the State of New Mexico, Corrections Department. A.B. enjoyed exercising, walking his dog Mollie, cooking, and reading. He was also an active member of the for many years. A.B. was a kind man who was always very generous and giving. He had a dry sense of humor that was known so well to friends and family, with whom he loved spending time. A.B. was preceded in death by his father, Eli, in 1947; his mother, Nashie, in 1977; his son, Joseph, in 2014, his brother, Tomas Ruiz II, in 1994, and his maternal grandparents, A.B. and Deflinia Suazo. A.B. is survived by his son, David William Senna, from Albuquerque, NM; stepdaughter, Ruth Dwyer (Tim) and stepson Jacob from Rio Rancho, NM; stepson, Steve Kuhl (Laura) and children Madlyn and Dawson from Carbondale, Colorado. Also surviving A.B. are his sisters and brother all from Santa Fe, NM: Sarah Duran (Robert), Paul Senna (Noami), Delfinia Schmitt (Mike) and Gennie Alano (Pat) as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo, NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Funeral Mass and interment at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM is pending and will be held in January, 2020. Honorary Pallbearers will be his stepson, Steve Kuhl;, his nephew, Phillip Duran; and his very good friends Mike Lawton, and Chris Sachs. The family would like to thank A.B.'s many friends, who were constant visitors during his illness, as well as the staff and nurses from Compassus Hospice and the Veterans' Hospital who treated A.B. with respect and dignity.

APOLONIO BRAULIO (A.B.) SENNA A.B. Senna, 75, died at his home in Albuquerque, NM, on December 6, 2019 after fighting a battle with cancer. A.B. was born in Santa Fe, NM, on April 17, 1944, to Eli Senna and Ignacita (Nashie) Suazo Senna Ruiz. He lived many of his younger years with his loving grandparents: Apolonio Braulio (A.B.) Suazo and Delfinia Roybal Suazo. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1963, in Santa Fe, NM. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he graduated from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, with dual degrees in Spanish and Mexican Studies. A.B. had two sons, Joseph David Senna with Frances Salazar, and David William Senna with Martha (Marty) Kuhl. A.B. retired after almost 30 years from the State of New Mexico, Corrections Department. A.B. enjoyed exercising, walking his dog Mollie, cooking, and reading. He was also an active member of the for many years. A.B. was a kind man who was always very generous and giving. He had a dry sense of humor that was known so well to friends and family, with whom he loved spending time. A.B. was preceded in death by his father, Eli, in 1947; his mother, Nashie, in 1977; his son, Joseph, in 2014, his brother, Tomas Ruiz II, in 1994, and his maternal grandparents, A.B. and Deflinia Suazo. A.B. is survived by his son, David William Senna, from Albuquerque, NM; stepdaughter, Ruth Dwyer (Tim) and stepson Jacob from Rio Rancho, NM; stepson, Steve Kuhl (Laura) and children Madlyn and Dawson from Carbondale, Colorado. Also surviving A.B. are his sisters and brother all from Santa Fe, NM: Sarah Duran (Robert), Paul Senna (Noami), Delfinia Schmitt (Mike) and Gennie Alano (Pat) as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo, NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Funeral Mass and interment at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM is pending and will be held in January, 2020. Honorary Pallbearers will be his stepson, Steve Kuhl;, his nephew, Phillip Duran; and his very good friends Mike Lawton, and Chris Sachs. The family would like to thank A.B.'s many friends, who were constant visitors during his illness, as well as the staff and nurses from Compassus Hospice and the Veterans' Hospital who treated A.B. with respect and dignity. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.