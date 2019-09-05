Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for APOLONIO F. GARCIA SR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

APOLONIO F. GARCIA SR. Apolonio F. Garcia Sr. known too many as (Apple's) was born on October 25, 1944 and passed away on September 1, 2019. He was a loving father of four and married to his beautiful wife Cruzita V. Garcia for 53 wonderful years. He worked at the Greyhound bus station later known as (TNM&O) for 36 years first at the downtown location until they moved to St. Michael's in 1984. Apolonio was a wonderful husband, father, Grandpa, friend etc. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor which helped him over come many struggles and obstacles early on in life. Many people did not know he had a twin that passed away at birth much like his favorite singer Elvis Presley. This is just one of the many challenges Apolonio had to overcome, when he was just four years old he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. His parents talked to every Dr. they could but were told several times there was nothing they could do and that he would pass within 6 months. Apolonio's Dad refused to accept that and was told about a children's hospital called Carrie Tingley which was located in Truth or Consequences at the time. Apolonio was taken to Carrie Tingley and had to go through numerous bone grapfs to his legs, learn how to walk again, and eventually beat cancer. Despite these early life challenges he went on to raise a family of his own with his wonderful wife of 53 years Cruzita V. Garcia. Apolonio had to eventually retire in 2009 from the bus station due to multiple health issues and fought tirelessly for over 10 years. The loss of his wife Cruzita V. Garcia was ultimately too much for him to take. The staff told us he ultimately died of takotsubo cardiomyopathy also commonly known as "broken heart syndrome" after losing his wife. Apolonio is survived by his four children, Apollonio Garcia Jr. (Raquel) Dawn Barela (Freddie), Joseph Garcia, Martin, and his beloved cat Sylvester, Sister Dolores Fresquez (Amarante), Brother Joe C. Garcia (Sharmaine) Apolonio also had many Grandchildren Brandie Moulton (Marc), Santana Barela, Leon Rael, Krystle Serrano Joshua and Jonathan Corrales, Destiny Jones, Emma Pace, and his great grand children Chanel, Stella, Isiah Serrano, Kennedy and Lucas Baca. He is preceded in death by his Father Joe C. Garcia, Mother Bernadette (Bernie) Garcia, Grandson Patrick Rael, and his beloved pets Chunky and Kitty. The family has been hit with a financial hardship due to both Cruzita and Apolonio passing within two weeks of each other and is accepting donations for Apolonio's funeral on their GoFundme page at the following link https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral -expenses-for-my-dad-apolonio-garcia- sr?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_ link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Funeral arraignments are set for Monday September 9th at St. Anne's Church the Mass will be at 10AM and the reception to follow right after from 11-1 at the St. Anne's Parish Hall. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 6, 2019

