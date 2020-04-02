Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Adan (Adam) Tapia. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

ARMANDO ADAN (ADAM) TAPIA SR. A True Cowboy, Armando Adan (Adam) Tapia Sr. has gone to the big range in the sky. He passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his home. Adam was born in Tapia, New Mexico and as a young man settled in Santa Fe where he lived with his beloved wife of 65 years Alice and their children. An avid horseman since his childhood he was a skilled rider, stunt trainer, and professional horse racing trainer for many years. Adam was also a member of the Santa Fe County Mounted Sheriff's Posse, an Actor, a lineman, and heavy equipment operator. He was extremely hard working and was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Adam is survived by his children, Rick and wife Renee, Mary Ellen and husband Guadalupe Chavez, Adam Jr. and, Alvin. Grandchildren; Rick Daniel and wife Michelle, Joseph, Natalia, Dakotah, and Brooke. Great-grandchildren; Ashley, Carlito, and Gianna. Great-great-granddaughter, Ravyn. He is also survived by his in-laws; Louella Mo, Georgia Barrett, Elaine and husband Leo Otero, Deb and husband Kirk Willford, Steve and wife Dianna as well as numerous extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice. Sisters, Juanita and Margaret Garduno. Brother, Eloy and parents, Daniel and Lala Tapia. A celebration of life, mass, and Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date to be determined followed by interment in Tapia, NM, at the Tapia Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

