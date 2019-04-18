Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARNOLD T. LIEBERMAN. View Sign

ARNOLD T. LIEBERMAN Arnold T. Lieberman, 88, of Santa Fe passed away April 13, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Berlin, Germany in 1931 but grew up in Buffalo, New York after he, his brother Fred and his parents, Simon and Rose fled the approaching Holocaust. He attended University of Buffalo where he obtained his BA and Law degrees. He married Sabina Zolte and served in the Army. They had three children: Julia (Noble), Daniel, and Abigail and divorced in 1980. He was a vegetarian and yoga devotee for over forty years. After a long distinguished career as a litigator in Buffalo, he retired and met and married his wife, Bonnie in 1997. They moved to Santa Fe where he enjoyed his passion of tennis and making copper sculptures. In addition to his wife and children, Arnold is survived by four grandchildren, nieces and a cousin. A memorial of life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice of Santa Fe.

ARNOLD T. LIEBERMAN Arnold T. Lieberman, 88, of Santa Fe passed away April 13, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Berlin, Germany in 1931 but grew up in Buffalo, New York after he, his brother Fred and his parents, Simon and Rose fled the approaching Holocaust. He attended University of Buffalo where he obtained his BA and Law degrees. He married Sabina Zolte and served in the Army. They had three children: Julia (Noble), Daniel, and Abigail and divorced in 1980. He was a vegetarian and yoga devotee for over forty years. After a long distinguished career as a litigator in Buffalo, he retired and met and married his wife, Bonnie in 1997. They moved to Santa Fe where he enjoyed his passion of tennis and making copper sculptures. In addition to his wife and children, Arnold is survived by four grandchildren, nieces and a cousin. A memorial of life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice of Santa Fe. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close