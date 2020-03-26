ARNOLD TENENBAUM In memory of a dear friend and champion of great music and art. The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family of our dear friend and long-time Trustee, Arnold Tenenbaum. Arnold joined the Board of Trustees in 2008 and quickly brought his leadership skills and expertise to the Festival as Treasurer (2009 - 2012), Vice President (2012 - 2015), and President from 2015 to 2018. He was a voice of reason, a big picture thinker, a thoughtful leader and colleague, and an all-around great person who loved music, art, and life. He will be missed by many friends in Santa Fe and his hometown of Savannah, GA. He will always be remembered with great fondness and deep appreciation for his devotion to the arts and his communities. Michael Everett, President Marc Neikrug, Artistic Director Steven Ovitsky, Executive Director
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020