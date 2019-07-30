Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arsenio Elvires "Birdie" Gallegos Sr.. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ARSENIO ELVIRES BIRDIE GALLEGOS SR. Arsenio Elvires "Birdie" Gallegos Sr., 82, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born in El Barranco, New Mexico, on April 20, 1937 to the late Donato and Prudencia Montoya Gallegos. He is preceded in death by his parents Donato and Prudencia; siblings Lolo Gallegos, Eusebio Gallegos, Helena Gallegos Romero, Pina Gallegos, and Mary Jane Gallegos Griego; and grandchildren Brent Gallegos and Sydney Gallegos. He is survived by his daughter Becky Gallegos Bustamante and husband Paul; sons Arsenio A. Gallegos Jr. and wife Melanie, Leonard N. Gallegos, James S. Gallegos and wife Theresa; grandchildren Paul Bustamante Jr, Chantae Bustamante, Savannah Bustamante, Gabrielle Gallegos Benavidez, Brooke Gallegos, Logan Gallegos, Cheyenne Gallegos, Alysia Gallegos, Jared Gallegos, Delyssa Gallegos, and James Gallegos Jr.; great granddaughter Jaelyn Gallegos; siblings Carolina Gallegos (Lorraine), Adrian Gallegos (Mary), Manuel Gallegos (Rosemary), and Frank Gallegos (Frances); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arsenio was retired and loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed the occasional frequenting of his favorite casinos. A lifetime Catholic, Arsenio was a member of Saint Anthony's Parish in Pueblo, New Mexico. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers, David Rubio, Adam Gallegos, Tommy Gallegos, Vince Armijo, Manuel Gallegos Jr, Steven Gallegos, Michael Gallegos, Justin Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers, Paul Anthony Bustamante, Jared Gallegos, Logan Gallegos, James Gallegos Jr, Ralph Encinias, Carlos Lopez. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





ARSENIO ELVIRES BIRDIE GALLEGOS SR. Arsenio Elvires "Birdie" Gallegos Sr., 82, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born in El Barranco, New Mexico, on April 20, 1937 to the late Donato and Prudencia Montoya Gallegos. He is preceded in death by his parents Donato and Prudencia; siblings Lolo Gallegos, Eusebio Gallegos, Helena Gallegos Romero, Pina Gallegos, and Mary Jane Gallegos Griego; and grandchildren Brent Gallegos and Sydney Gallegos. He is survived by his daughter Becky Gallegos Bustamante and husband Paul; sons Arsenio A. Gallegos Jr. and wife Melanie, Leonard N. Gallegos, James S. Gallegos and wife Theresa; grandchildren Paul Bustamante Jr, Chantae Bustamante, Savannah Bustamante, Gabrielle Gallegos Benavidez, Brooke Gallegos, Logan Gallegos, Cheyenne Gallegos, Alysia Gallegos, Jared Gallegos, Delyssa Gallegos, and James Gallegos Jr.; great granddaughter Jaelyn Gallegos; siblings Carolina Gallegos (Lorraine), Adrian Gallegos (Mary), Manuel Gallegos (Rosemary), and Frank Gallegos (Frances); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arsenio was retired and loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed the occasional frequenting of his favorite casinos. A lifetime Catholic, Arsenio was a member of Saint Anthony's Parish in Pueblo, New Mexico. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers, David Rubio, Adam Gallegos, Tommy Gallegos, Vince Armijo, Manuel Gallegos Jr, Steven Gallegos, Michael Gallegos, Justin Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers, Paul Anthony Bustamante, Jared Gallegos, Logan Gallegos, James Gallegos Jr, Ralph Encinias, Carlos Lopez. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close