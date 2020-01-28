|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur E. Montoya.
|
|
Rosary
View Map
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
ARTHUR E. MONTOYA 1/27/1936 - 1/21/2020 Arthur E. Montoya, 83, lifelong resident of Agua Fria Village, left this earth peacefully to be home with our Dear Lord on January 21, 2020. He was born January 27, 1936 to Pablina Padilla Montoya and Antonio Montoya. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Amada "Mae" Montoya; daughter, Lois Mee (William); sons, Art Jr. (Eva), Gerald, and Dale; grandchildren, Will Mee (Josie), Letitia "Tish" Mee, Leon Lopez (Danielle), Marc Montoya (Aundrea); great-grandchildren, River, Isiah, Isaac, David, Bryson, Landon, and Allayah; sisters Helen Gabaldon, Mary Frances Gonzales (Charlie), Alice Gallegos (Rubel), brother Antonio Montoya Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lourdes Larra¤aga, Linda Larra¤aga (Louie), Evelyn Salazar (Leo), and Tessie Baca; brothers-in-law, Henry Anaya, Charlie Baca, and Diego Abeyta. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emma Anaya; in-laws, Frances and Herman Baca, and Elvira and Samuel Montoya; sisters-in-law, Connie Abeyta and Cecilia Baca; brothers-in-law, Eloy Baca, Nick Larra¤aga, and Richard Ochoa. Arthur was a general contractor and cabinetmaker. He was a devout Catholic, devoted husband, and the best dad, grandpa, uncle "Tio", brother, and friend you could ever ask for; he loved spending time with his family. Services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the historic San Isidro Church in Agua Fria Village, with a rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m and burial following at the Cementerio de la Agua Fria. A reception will be held at the Nancy Rodriguez Community Center. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 29, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|