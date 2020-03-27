ASHLEY MONIQUE CRYSTAL GALLEGOS Our beloved Ashley Monique Crystal Gallegos passed away on March 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her uncles, Richard Chavez and Raymond Moya Jr.; great-grandparents, Lucy and Cirio Gallegos and Emilia Duran; and grandfather, Raymond Moya Sr. She is survived by her father, David Gallegos; mother, Ramona Moya; sisters, Chantel Gallegos, Bianca, and Emilia Ortiz; grandmothers, Maria Moya and Emily Luevanno; grandfather, Cirilo David Gallegos; aunts, Debbie Atilano, Beverly Glass, and Yolanda Morrow; uncle Dave Gallegos (Sandra) and Joe Gallegos (Doreen); special friend, Danny Gallegos, many more cousins and friends. The family will be having a Mass of a Christian Burial at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2020