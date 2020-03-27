Santa Fe New Mexican

ASHLEY MONIQUE CRYSTAL GALLEGOS Our beloved Ashley Monique Crystal Gallegos passed away on March 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her uncles, Richard Chavez and Raymond Moya Jr.; great-grandparents, Lucy and Cirio Gallegos and Emilia Duran; and grandfather, Raymond Moya Sr. She is survived by her father, David Gallegos; mother, Ramona Moya; sisters, Chantel Gallegos, Bianca, and Emilia Ortiz; grandmothers, Maria Moya and Emily Luevanno; grandfather, Cirilo David Gallegos; aunts, Debbie Atilano, Beverly Glass, and Yolanda Morrow; uncle Dave Gallegos (Sandra) and Joe Gallegos (Doreen); special friend, Danny Gallegos, many more cousins and friends. The family will be having a Mass of a Christian Burial at a later date.
