AUDREY ELLSWORTH MAEHL Audrey Ellsworth Maehl passed away on June 26, 2020. Audrey Ellsworth Maehl was born August 20, 1930 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Her parents, Ray Grippin Ellsworth and Genevieve Geil Ellsworth; her brothers, Robert Geil Ellsworth, Jack Lewis Ellsworth; and her husband, William Henry Maehl predeceased Mrs. Maehl. Audrey Maehl is survived by her daughter, Christine Maehl Snow and three grandsons, Samuel Henry Snow, Benjamin Patrick Snow, and Thomas Torben Snow. Audrey married William H. Maehl, professor of English History at the University of Oklahoma, in 1962. Audrey graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1948 and St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY in 1952. Audrey was the first Kingfisher Fellow in Philosophy of Religion and Ethics at the University of Oklahoma 1953-54, and completed a Master's Degree in 1955. Her professional career embraced positions in higher education and Presbyterian campus ministries at the University of Texas, Austin; Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX; and the University of Oklahoma, Norman. In 1978, Audrey became the Associate Director of the (Oklahoma) Scholar Leadership Enrichment P rogram and served in that capacity until her retirement in 1987. The Maehls moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1987 where William H. Maehl became the President of the Fielding Institute. Audrey and William Maehl retired to Santa Fe, NM in 1993. Ordained a Presbyterian Elder in 1960, Audrey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. Memorial gifts may be made to the Organ Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, Ghost Ranch Santa Fe, or a designated charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store