AUDREY L. QUINTANA Audrey L. Quintana passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 25, 2020. Audrey was born in Madrid, New Mexico on August 20, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tobias and Eloida Lucero; brother, Ernesto and her husband of 58 years, Alfred. She is survived by her children; Theresa Roybal, Al Quintana, Robert Quintana, Margaret Gonzales (Mark), Angela Quintana, Annette Quintana (Gerardo); grandchildren, Matthew (Elika), Nicole (Adrian), Monica (Dan), Erin (Josh), Araceli, Cuauhtemoc, Isaac, and Nayeli; great-grandchildren, Emma, Mia, Nikko and Rocco; sister, Antonia Pacheco. Audrey was a Homemaker and Substitute Teacher for Santa Fe Public Schools. She was a volunteer at San Isidro Catholic Church, she enjoyed working the elections as Presiding Judge, water aerobics, and walking the mall. Audrey enjoyed several activities, including sewing club (Stitch-A-Bit) and meeting friends weekly for breakfast. Always a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a wonderful sense of humor, showing family, friends and strangers love and kindness. A special Thank You and appreciation to her caregivers, Dorinda MacAusland, Barbara Cardenas, Liz Vargas, and Terry Huckabee. Religious services and interment are pending. In lieu of flowers, Audrey wished that donations be made to Amber Haven Foundation, 2121 Osuna Road NE Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2020