AURELIA M. JIMENEZ
AURELIA M. JIMENEZ Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Aurelia M. Jimenez was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a devout Catholic and one of the oldest members of Tesuque. She was very proud of the land her great-grandfather donated to the San Isidro Church in Tesuque over 134 years ago. She was passionate about fishing and the outdoors, she adored dancing and singing. She was preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Apolonia Martinez, siblings Eufemia Ortega, Pete Martinez, Cora Juarez. She is survived by daughter Mary Helen Perea (Sef), son Frank Jimenez (Lorraine), a close granddaughter Celeste Garcia, her special great-granddaughter Rhiannon Doughman, and grandson Brian Baca (Tracy), brother Lalo Martinez, sister Rose Sanchez, and brother-in-law Jose Ortega, and many other relatives. Services are scheduled for Monday July 20, 2020 at 12:00 at our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 417 Agua Fria St. Pallbearers will be Sef Perea, Rhiannon Doughman, Ralph Ortiz, Chris Sanchez, Steve Martinez, and Bobby Mondragon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Jimenez, Kevin Griego, John Roybal, Mark Sanchez, Carlos Sanchez, Reynaldo Roybal, and Brian Baca. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
