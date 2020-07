Or Copy this URL to Share

AURELIA M. JIMENEZ Aurelia M. Jimenez was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 13, 2020. Services are scheduled for Monday July 20, 2020 at 12:00 at our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 417 Agua Fria St.



