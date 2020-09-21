1/2
B. JOHN MONTOYA
B. JOHN MONTOYA With broken hearts we announce the passing of B. John Montoya, 64, on September 12, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christie B. Montoya, and his two beautiful children, Emily and John Montoya. He is also survived by his mother, Rita and siblings, Charlotte Capling (Neal Rowe); Richard Montoya (Yvonne); Bill Montoya; Cathy Montoya; and Lisa Harris (Billy). He leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins, and longtime friends. A lifelong resident of Santa Fe, born on September 18, 1955 to Rita B. Montoya and the late Richard (Dickie) Montoya. John graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from College of Santa Fe in 1977. For 33 years, John was the owner of Santa Fe Spa, which was a lifelong joy to be a big part of the local community. Also, John was a real estate entrepreneur and commercial developer as well as a great sports enthusiast. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, private family services will be held at Berardinelli Funeral Home. Private burial services will be at Rosario Cemetery. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
