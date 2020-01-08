Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN ALEXANDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANN ALEXANDER Barbara died suddenly of a heart attack on December 22nd, 2019. She is survived by her loving wife of 30 years, Linda Hudson, and Tati & Nico her 2 Bichon Frise dogs. She is survived by her 3 grandchildren Ian, Megan and Shawn. She is preceded in death by her two sons Shawn and Cole. Barbara loved to travel and went to over 30 foreign countries and many US States. She lived in Tokyo for three years where she gained a respect and love for the culture of Japan. She owned a travel agency in Houston before becoming a realtor. She attended the University of Houston. She loved the Texas Hill Country in particular the Wimberley area. Retirement took them to Wimberley where she was quite active with the Wimberley Players Theatre group and produced several plays. Barbara served on their board of directors and was also the President of WIC, Wimberley Institute of Culture. In Houston, she was an active member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, working with ticket sales for over 10 years. She was one of the very first women to become a Vice-President with the organization. After living in Wimberley, their next adventure would take them to one of their favorite places on earth, Santa Fe, New Mexico. After spending 8 wonderful years in Santa Fe, Barbara's health required that she return to Texas where she would spend her last years in San Marcos. She was a loving, funny and fun-loving person who adored traveling, being the center of attention and sharing many good times with friends. She will be missed by her family and friends in Houston, Wimberley, Santa Fe, NM, and San Marcos. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am St. Mark's Episcopal Church - San Marcos, Rev. Dr. Ben Nelson officiating.

