Obituary

BARBARA ANN MEDINA Barbara Ann Medina was born (9/2/1935 - 5/24/2019) in Campobello, South Carolina to Lilly Christopher-Neves; nurtured and loved by her grandparents, Dovie and Murphy Newton Christopher, along with many adoring family members. Barbara's passion was always to help, serve, reach out and care for others. She moved to New Mexico after college to serve as a missionary. After marrying and starting a family in the early 60's, she obtained her teaching certificate and master's degree in Education and served as a teacher until she retired in the mid 90's. Upon moving to Santa Fe in the late 80's she joined Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she remained until her passing. Through her church, and in the Santa Fe community, Barbara gave of herself fully in ministry and service. She never ceased to help, love and create happiness where she could. Perhaps a beautiful way to memorialize Barbara is with one of her favorite quotes, "Love does not die, people do. So when all that is left of me is love...give me away". Barbara is survived by her son, Christopher Medina; her daughter, Carmen Bolin and spouse, Dan; and her son, Michael Medina and spouse, Kristen. Her grandchildren; Leasa Medina and spouse, Johanna, Michele Hicks, Rebekah Ferral and spouse, Alonzo, Beth Bolin, Jazlyn Medina, Shelby Medina and spouse, Koda. Her great grandchildren; Lucas, Rylan, Faith, Rylie, Olivia, Graysen and Draven. A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life and work will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, USA, 841 West Manhattan Avenue, on 6/1/19 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact WPC for donations in lieu of flowers information.

