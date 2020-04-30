Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Beals Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA BEALS COOPER Barbara Beals Cooper, 86, passed away March 25 of natural causes after a brief stay at a nursing facility in Albuquerque. She grew up in Syracuse, NY, with her childhood sweetheart Joseph Morgan Cooper Jr. whom she married in 1956. Her Smith College junior year abroad in Geneva, Switzerland awakened her love of travel and other cultures, pursued with Joe raising their family in the Philippines and Mexico. Later the proprietor of a travel agency in Rowayton, CT, she travelled extensively. Moving to Galisteo in 1987 she found her true home, restored with Joe, a traditional adobe house. Intensely creative and intellectually curious, she was an accomplished, self-taught artist in many media and served as a docent at the O'Keefe Museum in Santa Fe and with the Friends of the Library in Eldorado. Her family was central in her heart. She is survived by daughters Betsy Mackey, Molly Damron, and Amy Sherwill; son Joseph M. Cooper III; sister Judy Beals, brother-in-law Walter Cooper; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her beloved Joe predeceased her in 2015 and son Christopher Cooper in 2018. A celebration of life is planned.

BARBARA BEALS COOPER Barbara Beals Cooper, 86, passed away March 25 of natural causes after a brief stay at a nursing facility in Albuquerque. She grew up in Syracuse, NY, with her childhood sweetheart Joseph Morgan Cooper Jr. whom she married in 1956. Her Smith College junior year abroad in Geneva, Switzerland awakened her love of travel and other cultures, pursued with Joe raising their family in the Philippines and Mexico. Later the proprietor of a travel agency in Rowayton, CT, she travelled extensively. Moving to Galisteo in 1987 she found her true home, restored with Joe, a traditional adobe house. Intensely creative and intellectually curious, she was an accomplished, self-taught artist in many media and served as a docent at the O'Keefe Museum in Santa Fe and with the Friends of the Library in Eldorado. Her family was central in her heart. She is survived by daughters Betsy Mackey, Molly Damron, and Amy Sherwill; son Joseph M. Cooper III; sister Judy Beals, brother-in-law Walter Cooper; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her beloved Joe predeceased her in 2015 and son Christopher Cooper in 2018. A celebration of life is planned. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 2, 2020

