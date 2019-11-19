BARBARA J. MARTINEZ Barbara J. Martinez, 63, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2019 after suffering from a lengthy illness. She was born in Albuquerque on June 5, 1956 to Emma and Eli Martinez, who precede her in death, as does her brother, Richard Martinez, and her sister, Alice Maturin. Barbara is survived by her sons, Andrew (Rosalyn) and Martin; daughter Monica; granddaughter Lauren; grandsons Andrew Jr., Joshua and Dominic; brothers Ronald and Anthony (Annette); and sisters Stella (Freddie) and Anita (Randy). She was a teacher's aide for elementary school children with special needs, Barbara dedicated 28 years of service to Santa Fe Public Schools. She was a loving and caring mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Barbara's viewing will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 E. Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. and Interment following funeral service at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019