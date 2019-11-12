Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JANE "BARB" COHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA (BARB) JANE COHN Barb was born May 18, 1944, in Woodstock, NY and passed away October 23, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. She attended Boston University, Julliard School of Music and Mozarteum Conservatory, Salzburg, Austria. She lived in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1969 2006. Barb and her spouse of 30 years, Janice Gaynor, moved to Santa Fe., NM in 2006. Barb had a varied and extensive career including, in California: Regional Mgr. for Doubleday Bookstores, Contract Administrator and Project Mgr. for Varian Associates, Development Director and other duties for American Bach Soloists, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Community School of the Arts, San Jose Symphony. Her musical talents and passion included playing clarinet/Bass Clarinet for the Peninsula Symphony (15 years) and the Master Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra (4 years) while serving on several boards. Barb received the "Most Valuable Player Award" for her commitment and exceptional performance for Peninsula Symphony from the Association of California Symphony Orchestras. In Santa Fe she was: Development Director for Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, Bailiff for Judge Frank Matthew and late Honorable Sarah Singleton. Her passion for music continued as she performed playing Clarinet, Bass Clarinet and/or Tenor Saxophone for Santa Fe Concert Band, The Community Orchestra, Swing Shift, Concordia of Santa Fe Wind Orchestra and High Desert Winds of Santa Fe. Barb loved life and filled it with her spouse, Jan; their much loved dog, Cochiti; family, friends, golf, travel, good humor and fun. She was known for her kindness and compassionate spirit, openness and positive approach to life. Barb is survived by her spouse, Janice Gaynor; her sister, Ruth Howard; her brother, Peter Cohn; her nephews and nieces - Mark Howard, Stephen Cohn, Lisa Murray and Stephanie Hall and numerous grand nephews and nieces. High Desert Winds of Santa Fe will host a memorial musical tribute to Barb at its May 17, 2020, Concert at 2:00 pm at James A Little Theatre on the campus of School for The Deaf. Contributions in her memory can be made to: "The Barbara Cohn Memorial Fund" in care of: Robert Miller, President High Desert Winds, 140 Rancho Viejo Blvd., Santa Fe, NM 87508.

