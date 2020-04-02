Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JOAN MCINTYRE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA JOAN MCINTYRE Barbara died unexpectedly, but peacefully, overnight on March 25th at her home in Santa Fe. She will be greatly missed by her siblings Diane (Anthony), Jim (Judy), and Norah and by her extended family, mostly in Canada, and many friends across the continent. Barbara was born in Montreal on January 16th, 1950. Her parents, Joan Norah (nee Layton) and Robert Stewart McIntyre, moved the family to Nova Scotia where Barbara spent her early years. The family returned to Montreal in 1965. Barbara graduated from Concordia University and from the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at UNH (MBA Class of '77). She became a dual citizen and had a very successful career working for RJR Nabisco and then as VP Marketing for Sotheby's in NYC. Barbara moved to Santa Fe in the early 1990's where she established a wide network of friendships while playing tennis, hiking, paddle boarding, and skiing. She enjoyed road trips and travel with friends, was a founding member of the Santa Fe Backgammon Club, a Big Sister, a qualified ski instructor, and member of an active hiking group. Barbara was also a talented photographer and writer. She co-authored Contemporary Art in New Mexico and edited Rio Grande-An Eagles View. Barbara spent the last few years settling into a home, rebuilt to her design, where she enjoyed being in a community with friendly supportive neighbors. Barbara's faithful furry companion Wilson had two last great hikes on familiar trails with his tribe, but sadly gave up on life and died on April 1st. Barbara's family thank her many friends and neighbors for their kind responses, tributes, and offers of help. In her memory contributions may be directed to Santa Fe Animal Shelter or the Dog Park initiative. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date when family and friends can gather to remember them both after it is safe for us all to mingle.

