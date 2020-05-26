BARBARA MONTOYA Barbara Montoya (Honey Honey) passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 peacefully with her family in Santa Fe. She was born on September 12, 1961 at her home in San Juan to Ceferino and Luciana Flores. Barbara is proceeded in death by her parents, twin brother, sister Yolanda and her Husband Lloyd Montoya. Barbara retired from the State of New Mexico Dept. of Corrections after 20+ years. Barbara is survived by her loving children Ricardo, Hope (Jose), Adam, (Ashley), Heather, (Gabriel), and numerous grandchildren, brothers and sisters; Bobby (Melanie), Elaine (David), Lenore (Junior), Martin (Jeanie), Connie (Ernest), Frances, (Albert), Anna, Danny (Melissa), Jessica. Special thanks to Frances for taking care of my mom, Fresenius Medical Staff and a special thank you to her nurse, Mary Lou Trujillo. Devotional will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. also in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel. The family of Barbara Montoya (Honey Honey) has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 27, 2020