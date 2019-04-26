BARBARA CROSS PEARSON Barbara Cross Pearson, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was born December 12, 1929 in Corsicana, Texas and passed away April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. Williamson and Bennedette Marr Williamson. Her husband, and love of her life, Robert Pearson died in 2008. They were married for nearly 60 years. Bob and Barbara were avid antique auto collectors and hosted many gatherings at their beautiful home and car barn in La Cienega. Barbara was vivacious, very personable and generous. She touched and brightened everyone's life she encountered and always went out of her way to help any person or animal in need. She had a wonderful voice and used it to help fund college. She also sang for many weddings and funerals. Barbara is survived by daughter Mary Helen Johnson, son-in-law Curtis Johnson, Son Richard Pearson and daughter-in-law Linda Pearson. Grammer was well loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara and Bob were active members of St. John's United Methodist Church where a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019