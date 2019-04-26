Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA PEARSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA CROSS PEARSON Barbara Cross Pearson, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was born December 12, 1929 in Corsicana, Texas and passed away April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. Williamson and Bennedette Marr Williamson. Her husband, and love of her life, Robert Pearson died in 2008. They were married for nearly 60 years. Bob and Barbara were avid antique auto collectors and hosted many gatherings at their beautiful home and car barn in La Cienega. Barbara was vivacious, very personable and generous. She touched and brightened everyone's life she encountered and always went out of her way to help any person or animal in need. She had a wonderful voice and used it to help fund college. She also sang for many weddings and funerals. Barbara is survived by daughter Mary Helen Johnson, son-in-law Curtis Johnson, Son Richard Pearson and daughter-in-law Linda Pearson. Grammer was well loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara and Bob were active members of St. John's United Methodist Church where a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .

BARBARA CROSS PEARSON Barbara Cross Pearson, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was born December 12, 1929 in Corsicana, Texas and passed away April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. Williamson and Bennedette Marr Williamson. Her husband, and love of her life, Robert Pearson died in 2008. They were married for nearly 60 years. Bob and Barbara were avid antique auto collectors and hosted many gatherings at their beautiful home and car barn in La Cienega. Barbara was vivacious, very personable and generous. She touched and brightened everyone's life she encountered and always went out of her way to help any person or animal in need. She had a wonderful voice and used it to help fund college. She also sang for many weddings and funerals. Barbara is survived by daughter Mary Helen Johnson, son-in-law Curtis Johnson, Son Richard Pearson and daughter-in-law Linda Pearson. Grammer was well loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara and Bob were active members of St. John's United Methodist Church where a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.