Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ROSALIND GARCIA. View Sign

BARBARA ROSALIND GARCIA Barbara born July 22nd1939 passed away peacefully April 2nd 2019 with her beloved family at her side. Barbara is survived and loved by her husband Leroy and children Joseph, Lawrence (Nickole) and Loretta, grandchildren Isabella, Marcos, Viviana and Lorenzo. Also, survived by her brother Eugene Valdez (Corine). Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Candido, Teresa and brother Roman Valdez. Barbara studied ballet when young , graduated from Loretto Academy K-12, joined Catholic missionary called "The Grail" studied Theology. Went to Madrid Spain studied Flamenco and Spanish. Back to NM worked at Holy Cross and Pojoaque Schools taught cultural dances like Flamenco and the Matachine dance. Retired from Pojoaque Schools. Participated on pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Lourdes, Fatima, Rome and Mexico City. Barbara's last words were "I love you" Our family thanks God for such a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Services are Thursday, April 25,2019 at Nuestra De Senora Guadalupe, Pojoaque NM. Rosary 10:00am Mass 11:00 Reception to follow at parish hall.

BARBARA ROSALIND GARCIA Barbara born July 22nd1939 passed away peacefully April 2nd 2019 with her beloved family at her side. Barbara is survived and loved by her husband Leroy and children Joseph, Lawrence (Nickole) and Loretta, grandchildren Isabella, Marcos, Viviana and Lorenzo. Also, survived by her brother Eugene Valdez (Corine). Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Candido, Teresa and brother Roman Valdez. Barbara studied ballet when young , graduated from Loretto Academy K-12, joined Catholic missionary called "The Grail" studied Theology. Went to Madrid Spain studied Flamenco and Spanish. Back to NM worked at Holy Cross and Pojoaque Schools taught cultural dances like Flamenco and the Matachine dance. Retired from Pojoaque Schools. Participated on pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Lourdes, Fatima, Rome and Mexico City. Barbara's last words were "I love you" Our family thanks God for such a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Services are Thursday, April 25,2019 at Nuestra De Senora Guadalupe, Pojoaque NM. Rosary 10:00am Mass 11:00 Reception to follow at parish hall. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close