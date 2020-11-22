1/1
BARBARA VOGT MALLERY
BARBARA VOGT MALLERY

Barbara Vogt Mallery died on November 11, 2020 at the age of 100 with lung and heart complications. A longtime resident of Santa Fe, she was born in Ramah, New Mexico on May 5, 1920 to Evon Z. Vogt, Sr. and Shirley Bergman Vogt.
She attended school in Ramah before studying at Stanford University, graduating with a BA in Spanish in 1942. She married Lawrance F. Bell and raised a family in Palo Alto, California. After returning to New Mexico in 1970, she worked for the University of New Mexico Medical Center Department of Pediatrics, the New Mexico State Department of Hospitals and Institutions Mental Health Division, and St. John's College in Santa Fe. A writer, in her 80's she completed Bailing Wire and Gamuza: The True Story of a Family Ranch Near Ramah, New Mexico, an autobiographical work published by New Mexico Magazine in 2005, which won an award from the Historical Society of New Mexico. She was recognized by Santa Fe Living Treasures, which honors elders who have served the community with kind hearts and good deeds, and was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Fe. She loved people and maintained lifelong relationships and correspondence with hundreds spanning the globe, and she was dedicated to fostering peace, harmony, and non-violence. Barbara appreciated the beauty of nature and good literature. She cherished her birthplace, the Vogt Ranch.
She was predeceased by Lawrance F. Bell, her second husband Richard D. Mallery, and her son Alan R. Bell. Survivors include her son Bruce G. Bell, daughter Catherine X. Bell, both by her first marriage, her granddaughters Donitza Ivanovich and Kyrie Ivanovich, and her great-grandson Alexander M. Sheely.
Memorial services will be held at the Vogt Ranch. Donations may be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness nami.com.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 22, 2020.
