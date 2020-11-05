RICHARD BARR
Richard Michael Barr, loving husband to Betsy Armstrong, adoring father to Natalie Barr, devoted brother to Michael Barr of Chico, California, died peacefully at home of natural causes in Santa Fe on October 23, 2020. Richard always felt he grew up during the perfect time: the 1960s; and that era informed his life choices. In the late 60s he went from college student to music-festival-going dropout. During the next 10 years he traveled the world, crossing the Atlantic in a 50 ft. sailboat with his brother and other adventurers on a hair raising trip that to this day, they were surprised to have survived. He lived in Alaska, biked across America, ran marathons, became a part-time carpenter, and toiled long hours in the food service industry.
In 1978, when he finally realized that he would probably never make more than minimum wage, he pursued an undergraduate degree from UC Santa Cruz and then received an MFA from the University of New Mexico. Ten years after going back to school, at the age of 40, he realized he still wasn't equipped to make much more than minimum wage. So Mr. 60's lefty, anti-establishment, anti-capitalist, anti-war protester, Abby-Hoffman-spewing-faux-liberal, became a stockbroker. Allying himself with the titans of industry: Ben and Jerry's, Starbucks, and Patagonia, he started a socially conscious investment advising firm with First Affirmative Financial Network. Investing with a twist, where he recognized that his 60s education and his work in environmental studies at UCSC had prepared him for this next stage. Always the adventurer, Richard also became a pilot in his early 40's and for the next decade traveled all over this side of the Atlantic, in the air rather than over water. When health concerns prevented him from flying anymore, Richard traded in his plane for a piano. He came from a long line of professional musicians so it made sense that this new direction would spark a passion that stayed with him until the end of his life.
Richard was a character like none other and we will hold him and his incredible music, his generosity, his passionate demeanor, his intelligence, his wacky humor, his erudite political views and his fierce love for his family close to our hearts forever. A celebration of his life will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Santa Fe, NM. SFCT.org