MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR BARRY GOLDFARB May 26, 3pm, 24 Timberwick Road, Santa Fe, NM. Please park on Nine Mile Road. Shuttle service provided. Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Barry Goldfarb, who died on January 20, 2019. After obtaining a PhD in Classics from Johns Hopkins University, Barry began his career teaching at the University of Southern California and Penn State. He subsequently bestowed his intellect and compassion on his family and friends and on the students of St. John's College in Santa Fe, where he served as a beloved tutor for over twenty years. As anyone who knew him is aware, Barry was a lover of reading, learning, questioning, conversing, laughing, and lavishing love on his two dogs Phylox and Argos.

