BARTON J. BART WOLGAMOT Barton J. "Bart" Wolgamot, 80, of Santa Fe, NM and formerly of Chicago and Danville, IL, died May 10, 2020 in Santa Fe after a long illness. Bart was born November 10, 1939 in Danville, the first of ten children born to Edgar K. "Pete" Wolgamot, Jr. and Marguerite (Smith) Wolgamot. Bart attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Schlarman High School in Danville, graduating Schlarman in 1957. A gifted musician and music educator, Bart graduated with a BA in musicology from University of Illinois and an MA in music education from Northwestern University. Bart taught music at Francis Parker School of Chicago for over thirty-five years, the last twenty as Director of the School of Music, before his retirement to Santa Fe in 2010. During his retirement, Bart played with classical music groups in Santa Fe until his illnesses took their toll on his physical condition. He was interested in numerous intellectual endeavors, was a lover of the arts in all forms, and was a frequent traveler to Europe, where he could practice and use his fluency in numerous languages. While Bart was sometimes described by those who loved him as "eccentric," in fact he was best described as "interesting." Bart will be missed by his nine surviving siblings, Ted Wolgamot, Mary (Greg) Morgan, Pat (Lynn) Wolgamot, Nora (David) Jarmon, Jim (Laura Rhyner) Wolgamot, Ann (Bill) Anaya, Jane McCoy, Bob (Debi) Wolgamot, and Julie Wolgamot. He loved dearly his many nieces and nephews and was especially pleased to observe and enjoy their accomplishments; Will, Chris, and Katie Morgan; Rachel, Dana, and Adam Wolgamot; Sarah, Beth, and Maggie Jarmon; Andy, Matt, and Emily Anaya; Theresa and John Ruiz; Ben and Jill Wolgamot; and Jennett and Emma Wilson. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, family and friends are not able to gather for a celebration of Bart's life at this time, but a funeral mass and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Danville are expected at an undetermined future time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 13, 2020