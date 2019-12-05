Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BASILIA (LOPEZ) VILLARREAL. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Rosary 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cristo Rey Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Cristo Rey Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

BASILIA LOPEZ VILLARREAL Basilia Lopez Villarreal was called home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on July 23,1921 in Las Vegas, NM to Pedro Persone Lopez and Matilde Romero Lopez. Basilia was married to Jose Arturo Villarreal. Basilia is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her husband, her brothers, Nazario and Blas Lopez; her beloved sister Pita Flores, and her sister-in-law Katy Lopez. Basilia is survived by many friends, the faith community at Cristo Rey Catholic Church and the Carmelite Monastery. Basilia had one very special friend who she considered a daughter, Della Trujillo and husband Ursulo. Basilia and Della knew each other for many years where they shared a very special relationship and had an undying bond like no other. As a child, she excelled in school where she went on to earn a bachelor's degree from New Mexico Highlands University. Basilia moved to Santa Fe, NM to further her career in state government. Basilia had a long and successful career with the New Mexico Human Services Department as a Hearing Officer for over forty-seven years of dedicated service to the beautiful state she loved. Everyone who knew Basilia knows how passionate and driven she was about her career. She possessed an unprecedented work ethic and truly cared for all those she loved. Her faith was the center of her life. Basilia lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; visiting with friends and family and serving the Lord. Basilia was a devoted Catholic. She served in several capacities as a faithful member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Basilia enjoyed helping others and dedicated her time to serving those less fortunate. She would volunteer at Homeless Shelters in Santa Fe and at the Carmelite Monastery. She will be remembered by many for her generous hospitality, her warm heart, and her willingness to lend a hand to those in need. Serving as pallbearers will be Ursulo Trujillo, Marcos Trujillo, Carlos Olivas, Tommy Fuentes, Frutoso Viarreal, and Jaime Garcia; honorary pallbearers will be Melissa and William Rael, Daniel Rael, Makayla Rael, Duane Henry, Eileen Schmitz, Bea Romero, Patsy Griego, Angela Harris, Mercedes and Paul Diener. A Rosary will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Rosario Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

BASILIA LOPEZ VILLARREAL Basilia Lopez Villarreal was called home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on July 23,1921 in Las Vegas, NM to Pedro Persone Lopez and Matilde Romero Lopez. Basilia was married to Jose Arturo Villarreal. Basilia is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her husband, her brothers, Nazario and Blas Lopez; her beloved sister Pita Flores, and her sister-in-law Katy Lopez. Basilia is survived by many friends, the faith community at Cristo Rey Catholic Church and the Carmelite Monastery. Basilia had one very special friend who she considered a daughter, Della Trujillo and husband Ursulo. Basilia and Della knew each other for many years where they shared a very special relationship and had an undying bond like no other. As a child, she excelled in school where she went on to earn a bachelor's degree from New Mexico Highlands University. Basilia moved to Santa Fe, NM to further her career in state government. Basilia had a long and successful career with the New Mexico Human Services Department as a Hearing Officer for over forty-seven years of dedicated service to the beautiful state she loved. Everyone who knew Basilia knows how passionate and driven she was about her career. She possessed an unprecedented work ethic and truly cared for all those she loved. Her faith was the center of her life. Basilia lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; visiting with friends and family and serving the Lord. Basilia was a devoted Catholic. She served in several capacities as a faithful member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Basilia enjoyed helping others and dedicated her time to serving those less fortunate. She would volunteer at Homeless Shelters in Santa Fe and at the Carmelite Monastery. She will be remembered by many for her generous hospitality, her warm heart, and her willingness to lend a hand to those in need. Serving as pallbearers will be Ursulo Trujillo, Marcos Trujillo, Carlos Olivas, Tommy Fuentes, Frutoso Viarreal, and Jaime Garcia; honorary pallbearers will be Melissa and William Rael, Daniel Rael, Makayla Rael, Duane Henry, Eileen Schmitz, Bea Romero, Patsy Griego, Angela Harris, Mercedes and Paul Diener. A Rosary will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Rosario Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close