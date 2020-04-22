Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

BEATRICE L. ROMERO Beatrice Romero, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Santa Fe, NM to Pete and Rose Lucero and grew up in Santa Cruz, NM. She attended Santa Cruz High School and graduated Valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she worked as a Secretary there until she began work for the State of New Mexico, Department of Education, in Public School Finance - a job which she loved. After 25 years, she retired from Public School Finance and began a new chapter in her life with the New Mexico School Boards Association until her second retirement. She enjoyed her retirement years by doing the things she loved - spending time with her husband, kids, and grandkids; traveling, having lunches and trips with her sisters, and volunteering at her church. She found great joy and happiness all her life singing in the Choir. She was a devout Catholic, strong in her faith and love for God, which gave her great strength in her time of illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Pete Lucero and loving husband, Rudy. She is survived by her children; Lydia, Paul (Cindy), Loretta Carrion (Marco), and Rudy; grandchildren, Cassandra and Isaac Romero; and Estevan, Noah, and Jonah Carrion. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the numerous family members and friends who reached out to Mom, and all of us, with calls, visits, cards, food, and most importantly love and prayers. We would also like to thank Janet Smith , Debbie Snyder and all staff from Ambercare who helped make Mom's stay at home very comfortable. Private services will be held for immediate family only, due to the social distancing restrictions, however a celebration of her life will be held at a later date for all who wish to come and pay tribute. An announcement for a future date of a memorial Mass and Celebration of Mom's Life will be placed both in The New Mexican and on the Berardinelli website. We would like to request that you share a favorite story or your fondest memory of just how our Mom touched your lives so that we can share some of these at the Celebration of Life in her honor. You can share this through an email created for this purpose at bearomero505@gmail.com or by leaving a comment on the Berardinelli Funeral Home website where her obituary is posted, or even by sending a handwritten note to her home address. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to one of her favorite charities; San Mart¡n de Porres Soup Kitchen, Interfaith Shelter, Life Link, Adelante, St. Elizabeth's Shelter, or Food Depot. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 23, 2020

