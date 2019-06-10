BENCES PABLO SALAZAR BEN Bences Pablo Salazar "Ben", 70, born September 9th, 1948 in Nambe, New Mexico, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 in Fullerton, CA. Ben is a veteran of the U.S. Army while serving during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971, earning a Bronze Star during that time. After the war, Ben attended Cypress College and obtained his Associates Degree. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years in the automotive industry. Ben is preceded in death by his sister, Norma Trujillo, survived by her husband, Arcenio Trujillo, two sets of grandparents, aunts, and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robin Salazar, sons, Brandin and Eric, mother, Connie Dominguez, brother, Joseph, grandchildren; Matthew, Chantelle, Avery, and Arianna. McAulay & Wallace Mortuary

