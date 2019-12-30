Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENEDICT A. PINO. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

BENEDICT A. PINO 51, of Santa Fe, passed away on December 29, 2019. Ben was born in Santa Fe to Joe and Pauline Pino on August 16, 1968. He graduated from Santa Fe High in 1987. He married Shelly on May 30, 1998. Ben always had a great contagious smile and loved his heavy metal music. Ben was a loyal, dedicated employee at El Dorado Hotel and Spa. Ben's passion was coaching baseball and football in our local community. Ben made an impact on those he coached over the years. Ben was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Ben touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Pino and grandparents: Carlota Herrera, Joe L. Pino and Teodocio Pino. Ben is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shelly Pino; his children: Brandy (Rod) Chavez, Anthony (Jessie) Pino, Connor Pino and Sarah Pino; his grandchildren: Shay Ricks, Arlo Chavez and Mason Pino; his siblings: Dino (Dawn) Pino, Geri (Ken) Hayes, Adamina Pino; and mother, Pauline Pino. Pallbearers will be: Chris Segura, Connor Pino, Rod Chavez, Aric Baca, Jacob Martinez, Bryan and Brandon Hayes, Joey Pino. Honorary Pallbearer is Anthony Pino. The family of Ben Pino wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Olivier Rixe, CSV Regional Cancer Center and staff, Dr. Gerzain Chavez, and Christus St Vincent Hospital and staff, and Nicole at Pres Hospice, El Dorado Hotel & Spa, all our family and friends. Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light. Service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Pretto officiating. Burial will follow at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

