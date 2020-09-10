BENJAMIN B ALARID, JR. MARCH 30, 1923 - AUGUST 27, 2020 Ben Alarid was born in Santa Fe just off Canyon Road on Good Friday, March 30, 1923. He attended Manderfield Elementary, St. Frances Catholic School, Harrington Jr. High, and Santa Fe High School. He worked on Cristo Rey Church building as a teen. He enlisted in the US Navy in December of 1940 and spent five years in the US and the South Pacific during World War II. Ben returned to Santa Fe to marry Loyola Ortiz. They married in 1946 and lived on Acequia Madre in the house they built. Ben worked in the Shops Department at Los Alamos National Lab for 38 years and retired in 1984. He continued to enjoy hunting and fishing in Northern New Mexico up until his passing. Ben was predeceased by his father, Benjamin B. Alarid Sr. and his mother, Josefita Alarid as well as his three brothers, Alfonso, Rudy, and Isaias (Ike) and his sister Consuelo (Peaches) Collins. He is survived by his sisters, Stella Moya and Orlinda Roybal. He is also survived by his three daughters, Reina Santangelo (Greg), Mary Alarid-Enright (Mark), and Elaine Alarid (Shigeki Miyamoto); his four grandchildren, Chris Enright (fiance Madeline), Matt Enright, Yuri Miyamoto, and Mika Miyamoto along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he cherished. A Catholic Rosary was held prior to a funeral mass which was held at Cristo Rey Church. Interment was at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit the Berardinelli Family Funeral Services to send condolences.



