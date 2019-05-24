Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENJAMIN BUSTOS. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Rosary 6:00 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Interment 9:45 AM National Cemetery Santa Fe , NM View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BENJAMIN BUSTOS MARCH 31, 1933 - MAY 20, 2019 On Monday May 20th, 2019, Benjamin Bustos, loving husband and father of five children passed to eternal life at the age of 86 years. Ben was the youngest of 6 children born in Las Jaritas, New Mexico on March 31st, 1933 to Luis and Eduvigen (Estrada) Bustos. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lena (Pacheco), children Elizabeth, Benjamin, Kathryn, Joan, and Jennifer, sisters Jenny and Herminia, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Benjamin was the first of his family to graduate from High School before serving in the United States Air Force. He later attended New Mexico Highlands University, earning a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration. Ben retired as a civil servant from the United States Department of Labor. Ben had a passion for education to which he attributed his success in life. His favorite hobby was woodworking. Many beautiful pieces of his art and furniture are proudly displayed in family homes. Ben enjoyed a lighthearted joke, spectator boxing, music, dancing and traveling. His greatest treasure of all was his family to whom he was most gracious and generous. He also held sincere devotion for his homeland of Mora, New Mexico and his people there. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Berardinelli Funeral Home. With final interment of ashes at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico at 9:45 AM on Friday May 31st, 2019. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM at Berardinelli Funeral Home. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

