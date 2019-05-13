BENJAMIN BENNY DEHERRERA Benjamin "Benny" DeHerrera passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born August 9, 1946 to Jose Enrique DeHerrera and Maria Ester Armijo DeHerrera in Las Vegas, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Beatriz and Annabella DeHerrera, brother Jose Enrique DeHerrera Jr., and grandsons Carlos Baca and Braden Albert Herrera. He is survived by his children Danine Baca, Glenn Herrera (Veronica), Karen Herrera, Benny Herrera Jr., Steven Herrera, and Johnny Herrera, his siblings Frank DeHerrera (Flora), Henrietta DeHerrera, Irene Acosta (Jose), Roma Rivera (Leroy), Rosita Valdez, Eliza DeHerrera, Ignacio DeHerrera (Laurie), Richard Garcia, Lucio Garcia and Jose Enrique DeHerrera Jr., as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos, NM on Thursday, May 16th with a rosary at 10:00 followed by a funeral mass at 11:00. Interment will follow at Rowe Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 14 to May 15, 2019