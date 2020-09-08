1/1
Bennie Dry
BENNIE DRY Bennie Dry, a long-time Santa Fe businessman, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home in Litchfield Park, Arizona, after a 3-year battle with lung cancer. Bennie graduated from Santa Fe High School where he met his wife of 56 years, Patsy. Bennie and Patsy attended the University of New Mexico until they purchased his family's wholesale gas distribution business in the late 1970's. Bennie went on to hold various positions at several Santa Fe businesses until he and Patsy retired in the late 1990's. Bennie continued to manage properties he and Patsy own in Santa Fe until his death. After retirement, Bennie and Patsy split their time between Santa Fe and Litchfield Park (where they first purchased a home in 1980) so Bennie could continue to pursue his first love, golf. Yes, Patsy was his second love. Bennie could be found on the golf course most days of the week. Until just three weeks ago, Bennie played golf several times a week while carrying his portable oxygen machine. Outside of golf, spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandson and many long-term friends also brought him great joy and happiness. And Bennie loved to maintain his beautifully landscaped yards. Bennie was a man of principle and honor who always put his family first and was also known for his great jokes and quick wit. He will be missed. Bennie is survived by his wife Patsy, their sons Brad (Julee) and Randy (Ocean), grandchildren Jenifer (Kasey), Corey (Jessica), Quinlan, Savannah, great-grandson Cade, and sister Virginia Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents Cotton (L.V.) and Helen Dry, and in-laws Sherman and Emille Payne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association www.lung.org or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/ There will be a private family service at a later date.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

