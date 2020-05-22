Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNADETTE BISBEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERNADETTE BISBEE To Madrid, Santa Fe and Cerrillos: Bernadette Bisbee left us on April 28. "Bd" grew up in Santa Fe and California and was nigh-inseparable from her sister, Anne. They loved dancing, as could be attested by the 90's Mineshaft crowd. Bd traveled more of the world than most and was enthralled by the beauty in all, particularly children. She witnessed an underlying kindness unifying people across cultures and extended that kindness to everyone. A gifted seamstress, Bernadette operated as "The Mad Hatter" and her clothing appeared in the movie, Singles. She worked with children of all ages and in Washington, piloted a bicycle rickshaw up and down Seattle hills. In Santa Fe, Bd worked with Intermountain, and lived in the Madrid Church. She always had an eye, transforming common objects into works of art and gifting her friends. Bernadette moved to Bisbee, AZ in 1996 and participated in an alternative fashion and arts scene. Anne rejoined her in 2000 and Bd showed her sister the most fun she could enjoy, until it became clear Anne needed the care of a local association for the handicapped. After Anne passed, Bd biked around Bisbee and watched beloved surrogate kids grow up. August 2019, Bernadette left her surnamed town to be closer to family. The day she bid goodbye, the skies of Bisbee cried an appropriately mythic hail storm. Those who knew Bernadette expect she and Anne are dancing in heaven. Cards may be sent to Bd Bisbee c/o PO Box 1328, Genoa, NV 89411.

