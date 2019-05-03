Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNADETTE M. GURULE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERNADETTE M. GURULE Forever Spring As winter turns into spring, and flowers bloom and grow. We want to thank you for your love and all the kindness you show. Thank you for being with us in the most difficult time, it was your presence that brought us comfort and this you should know. It has taken time to build strength and this message to relay, you have been with us in our hearts every step of the way. We wish you sunshine and laughter, and pray that our Mama's love will be felt for so long afterlong after she has gained her wings May we think of her and our loved ones, and remember the most precious gifts in life are never things. As we remember my Mama, her gentleness, her laugh, and beautiful smile. Let's learn to live each day and make it worthwhile. Let's allow our hearts to play, and be that little child. To live and love fiercely and never let our experience grow mild. We wish you a life full of springtime in your heart, let's love one another more deeply and let this be a beautiful new start. May your love only bloom and grow, and to our family and friends may our appreciation always show. You are truly special to our family and this we want you to know. To all our family and friends who came from far and near, we hold you forever in our hearts and to us you are oh so dear. From our family to yours with our deepest gratitude and respect, Thank you for being a blessing. Con mucho amor, la familia Gurule. A mass celebrating our Mama's 70 birthday will be celebrated on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Cristo Rey Church.

