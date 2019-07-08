BERTHA PRISCILLA MARTINEZ Bertha P. Martinez, 75 , of Rio Rancho, formerly of Santa Fe, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, at the Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87144 . Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, also in Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park . To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services 2400 Southern Blvd Rio Rancho, NM 87124 505-891-9192
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 9, 2019