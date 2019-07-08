Santa Fe New Mexican

BERTHA PRISCILLA MARTINEZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERTHA PRISCILLA MARTINEZ.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-891-9192
Obituary
Send Flowers

BERTHA PRISCILLA MARTINEZ Bertha P. Martinez, 75 , of Rio Rancho, formerly of Santa Fe, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, at the Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87144 . Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, also in Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park . To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services 2400 Southern Blvd Rio Rancho, NM 87124 505-891-9192
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.