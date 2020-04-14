Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR BERYL LOVITZ. View Sign Service Information Holman's Funeral Service - Portland 2610 SE Hawthorne Boulevard Portland , OR 97214 (503)-232-5131 Send Flowers Obituary

DR. BERYL LOVITZ A revered physician, friend, father, grandfather, husband, and man was lost when Dr. Beryl Lovitz passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 88. He had suffered a debilitating stroke some two and one-half years before. Many lives were enhanced and enriched by this remarkable man. Born to Romanian immigrants in Jacksonville, Florida, Beryl excelled academically and attended The Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. There, in 1950, he first saw Susan Fox performing on stage, turned to his friend and said "I'd like to marry a girl like that" and he did- their marriage lasting until her passing just six weeks before his. Beryl's intellectual gifts were complimented by his compassion and love of humor. These qualities endeared him to all and earned the devotion of his wonderful friends. Known for his generosity imparting medical knowledge and expertise, Beryl was willing to offer advice, help, and support at any hour of the day or night. He was always there for his patients, friends, and family. Ultimately, medicine proved only one of his many passions, which included the violin, classical music, opera, art, books, bridge, cars, and great conversation. Through the years Beryl especially adored his role as producer, stage door Johnny, tireless supporter, and number one fan of his wife Sue's long performing career. His love and commitment to the arts was further epitomized by his years as President of the Santa Fe Symphony in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At the helm during a particularly challenging time, Beryl worked hard to extricate the Symphony from difficult circumstances and helped assure its survival as the robust and thriving cultural jewel it is today. A couple of weeks before his death, Beryl smiled with pride to learn of the Symphony's plans to honor him for this legacy. Beryl Lovitz was pre-deceased by his wife, Sue Fox Lovitz and is survived by his sister, Clara Lovitz-Gleissner of Carolina Meadows, North Carolina; his son, Robert Lovitz (Laura Mellick); daughter, Diane (David) Kahn; grandchildren, Daniel Kahn, Emily (Michael) Cohen, Abigail Kahn, Ben Lovitz, David Lovitz as well as his precious dog, Jolie. We will never forget his remarkable, sparkling blue eyes that could sometimes "see farther than they could reach." The family wishes to again extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Maria Figueroa, the exceptional staff at Brighton Hospice of Portland, Oregon and the dedicated caregivers of Regency Park Senior Living in Portland for their loving care during Beryl's lengthy illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the Santa Fe Symphony. Remembrances may be posted at

DR. BERYL LOVITZ A revered physician, friend, father, grandfather, husband, and man was lost when Dr. Beryl Lovitz passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 88. He had suffered a debilitating stroke some two and one-half years before. Many lives were enhanced and enriched by this remarkable man. Born to Romanian immigrants in Jacksonville, Florida, Beryl excelled academically and attended The Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. There, in 1950, he first saw Susan Fox performing on stage, turned to his friend and said "I'd like to marry a girl like that" and he did- their marriage lasting until her passing just six weeks before his. Beryl's intellectual gifts were complimented by his compassion and love of humor. These qualities endeared him to all and earned the devotion of his wonderful friends. Known for his generosity imparting medical knowledge and expertise, Beryl was willing to offer advice, help, and support at any hour of the day or night. He was always there for his patients, friends, and family. Ultimately, medicine proved only one of his many passions, which included the violin, classical music, opera, art, books, bridge, cars, and great conversation. Through the years Beryl especially adored his role as producer, stage door Johnny, tireless supporter, and number one fan of his wife Sue's long performing career. His love and commitment to the arts was further epitomized by his years as President of the Santa Fe Symphony in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At the helm during a particularly challenging time, Beryl worked hard to extricate the Symphony from difficult circumstances and helped assure its survival as the robust and thriving cultural jewel it is today. A couple of weeks before his death, Beryl smiled with pride to learn of the Symphony's plans to honor him for this legacy. Beryl Lovitz was pre-deceased by his wife, Sue Fox Lovitz and is survived by his sister, Clara Lovitz-Gleissner of Carolina Meadows, North Carolina; his son, Robert Lovitz (Laura Mellick); daughter, Diane (David) Kahn; grandchildren, Daniel Kahn, Emily (Michael) Cohen, Abigail Kahn, Ben Lovitz, David Lovitz as well as his precious dog, Jolie. We will never forget his remarkable, sparkling blue eyes that could sometimes "see farther than they could reach." The family wishes to again extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Maria Figueroa, the exceptional staff at Brighton Hospice of Portland, Oregon and the dedicated caregivers of Regency Park Senior Living in Portland for their loving care during Beryl's lengthy illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the Santa Fe Symphony. Remembrances may be posted at www.holmansfuneralservice.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close