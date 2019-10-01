BESS SAMPLE OSTEEN BROOKS Bess Sample Osteen Brooks passed away on Saturday, September 28, at 99 years of age. She was born in El Dorado, AR, one of eight daughters. She lived in Santa Fe for eleven years prior to her passing. She is survived by one daughter, Susan Mercer, along with several nieces and nephews. She will be interred in El Dorado, AR with a memorial service at that time. The family would like to thank Santa Fe Care Center and Brookdale for their loving care of Bess during her time in Santa Fe. Donations can be made to the Espanola Humane Society in her name. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 5, 2019