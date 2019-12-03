IN MEMORIAM DR. BETH M. MOISE The Santa Fe Opera Board of Directors wishes to express their deep sympathy to the family and friends of Dr. Beth M. Moise at her passing on December 1, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM following a brief battle with cancer. Beth and her husband Steve moved to Santa Fe in 2007 from Albuquerque, where they raised their two sons, Adam and Grant, and spent the majority of their careers. Beth began attending performances at the Santa Fe Opera in 2004, becoming an even more enthusiastic advocate and supporter after making Santa Fe her home. She joined the Santa Fe Opera Board of Directors in February of 2018, and soon became an active and involved member. During Beth's tenure, she served on the Audit, Marketing and Nominating Committees, and was recently appointed Chair of the Governance Committee following nearly two years of dedicated service to its mission. President of the Board of Directors Susan G. Marineau reflected, "Beth was remarkable as a Board member. She was even more remarkable in how she consciously chose to live her life. Beth will be sorely missed." The Santa Fe Opera will always remember the kindness, leadership and generosity of Dr. Beth M. Moise. Susan F. Morris, Chairman Susan G. Marineau, President Robert K. Meya, General Director

