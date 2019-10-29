Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETH MACARTHUR BOYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETH MACARTHUR BOYER (1920 - 2019) Beth Boyer passed away at home peacefully on October 17th at 99 years of age, attended by several family members. Beth was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah and spent her youth in Salt Lake City, where she graduated in English at the University of Utah. Beth was an artist with language, precise in her choice of words and delightfully witty. After marrying Utah native Keith Boyer she lived in Morristown, New Jersey; Watertown, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Los Alamos and finally Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the course of this journey Beth went from being a shy only child to the self-reliant mother of six children. She raised them with firmness and humor, instilling courtesy, empathy, proper grammar and correct pronunciation. A lifetime hiker, Beth loved the mountains and the southwestern landscape. She and Keith took the whole caravan of children camping and hiking in Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico - instilling a love of the outdoors in all. Raising her family in Los Alamos, she is most remembered for her quick wit and for encouraging her children to be accepting of others' backgrounds and ideas. She encouraged each to follow their individual path through life. This, and the wonderful example set by both Keith and Beth to view others with humor and respect, have provided satisfying and productive lives for all of her children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Keith Boyer, and is survived by their six children and spouses Lynn Kearny (Cresson), Kent (Madeline), Scott (Kathy), Kirk (Shelley), Shelley Longmire (Patrick) and Carl (Dean), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In her later years, Beth was a model of warmth, humor, grace and appreciation who won the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

