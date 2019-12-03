Santa Fe New Mexican

BETH MOISE

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
New Mexico Museum of Art's St. Francis Auditorium
Santa Fe, NM
Obituary
IN MEMORY OF A DEAR FRIEND AND CHAMPION OF GREAT MUSIC, BETH MOISE The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family of our dear friend and longtime Trustee, Beth Moise. Beth's service to the Festival and the entire Santa Fe community has left an indelible mark on our city's cultural environment. We will miss her astute counsel, big-picture thinking, and always gracious presence at meetings and Festival performances. We will continue to remember her with great fondness. Michael Everett, President, Marc Neikrug, Artistic Director, Steven Ovitsky, Executive Director
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 4, 2019
