Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM New Mexico Museum of Art's St. Francis Auditorium Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

IN MEMORIAM BETH MOISE In memory of a dear friend, long-time volunteer, and donor to NDI New Mexico, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Beth Moise's family. Beth and her husband, Steve, have been invaluable contributors in making a difference to the lives of New Mexico's children participating in NDI New Mexico programs and to the communities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Above all else, Beth stood for excellence and providing children the opportunity to learn and experience it. Her passion for excellence led her to dedicate many years to NDI New Mexico. Beth's leadership roles over the years included chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Board of Directors. Her leadership, wisdom, and friendship had a lasting impact on NDI New Mexico for she also championed our excellence. We will deeply feel her absence and will always remember her with great appreciation for all she did.

IN MEMORIAM BETH MOISE In memory of a dear friend, long-time volunteer, and donor to NDI New Mexico, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Beth Moise's family. Beth and her husband, Steve, have been invaluable contributors in making a difference to the lives of New Mexico's children participating in NDI New Mexico programs and to the communities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Above all else, Beth stood for excellence and providing children the opportunity to learn and experience it. Her passion for excellence led her to dedicate many years to NDI New Mexico. Beth's leadership roles over the years included chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Board of Directors. Her leadership, wisdom, and friendship had a lasting impact on NDI New Mexico for she also championed our excellence. We will deeply feel her absence and will always remember her with great appreciation for all she did. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close