IN MEMORIAM OF BETH MOISE Santa Fe Community Foundation mourns the loss of our longtime friend, donor, and Board Member, Beth Moise. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Beth's family. Beth served on the Foundation board for two consecutive terms including serving as Chair on the Governance Committee and she brought her wealth of expertise to our merger negotiations with other community foundations throughout the state. We so appreciated Beth's strong mind, and kind and thoughtful presence in support of our work and will miss her enduring contributions to our community.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 5, 2019