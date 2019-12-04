Santa Fe New Mexican

BETH MOISE

Guest Book
  • "Kathy and I are saddened by the passing of Beth. She was so..."
    - Rick and Kathy Abeles
  • "Steve and Family, I send my heartfelt condolences. It was..."
  • "I am deeply saddened to hear of Beth's passing. she will..."
    - John Vondras
  • "My condolences are with you all. I will miss Beth..."
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
New Mexico Museum of Art's St. Francis Auditorium
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Obituary
IN MEMORIAM OF BETH MOISE Santa Fe Community Foundation mourns the loss of our longtime friend, donor, and Board Member, Beth Moise. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Beth's family. Beth served on the Foundation board for two consecutive terms including serving as Chair on the Governance Committee and she brought her wealth of expertise to our merger negotiations with other community foundations throughout the state. We so appreciated Beth's strong mind, and kind and thoughtful presence in support of our work and will miss her enduring contributions to our community.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 5, 2019
