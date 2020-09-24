BETTY SOLOMON OSS "There are some who bring a light so great to those around them that even after they have gone, the light remains." - Unknown. Betty Solomon Oss was that light to us. One year ago our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grand-mother, sister, aunt, and dear friend was welcomed into her heavenly home. Betty was from Mosquero, NM. In 1974, she and her husband, Lenny made Santa Fe home. Even though they moved throughout the years, Santa Fe remained home and they moved back in 2013. She worked for the New Mexico Court of Appeals and NM Supreme Court as a secretary until she retired in 1999. Betty really loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all of her heart and was very proud of all of them. With her kind, caring nature she made lifelong friendships and had the ability to make those who knew her feel cared for and loved. Her beautiful blue eyes would light up showing her spirited side. She was always a great counselor and support to her family and friends. She followed her faith and kept all of us grounded in our faith. She is loved and missed every day and will always be our guardian angel.



