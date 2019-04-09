Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETTY WEIDEMAN Betty Lou Benson was born on April 27, 1927, in Batavia, Illinois, to Virginia and Emil Benson. She died on April 8, 2019, at Fox Run Retirement Community in Novi, Michigan. Two sisters and two brothers pre-deceased Betty, as did her husband, Bob Weideman, who she married in 1948 ahead of graduating with a B.S. in piano from Depauw University's School of Music. Betty and Bob had three children: Paul (Mary Margaret), Santa Fe; Drake, Pontiac, Mich.; and Karen, Battle Creek, Mich. As a 5-year old, Betty was identified with perfect pitch and her gift to the world was her musical ability. After raising her children in Ohio, Michigan, and during a four-year period in Africa, she worked as vocal music director at Plymouth Canton (Mich.) High School for 10 years. In retirement, she played piano for various groups, first at Keowee Key in South Carolina and then at Fox Run. Betty is remembered with love by her three children, three grandchildren (Joshua, Kelly, and Jeff), and four great-grandchildren (Taylor, Camryn, Tess, and Abbey). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Weideman's name to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; the Novi Library in Novi, Mich.; or the North Congregational Church in Farmington Hills, Mich.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2019

