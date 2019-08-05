Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY ANN GUYTON ROBINSON RHYMES MARCH 2, 1931 - AUGUST 2, 2019 The ineffable Beverly Ann Guyton Robinson Rhymes passed away Friday, the 2nd of August in Santa Fe, NM, surrounded by her children. Beverly was an artist, a civil rights activist, an intrepid world traveler, a master of religion, an avid reader, a beauty queen, an inspirational and dedicated teacher of life lessons, a selfless volunteer, an elegant entertainer, a professional delegator, a caramel lover, a fashion icon, and a generously inclusive spirit. To those who knew her, she was a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and the greatest friend. Beverly was extremely proud to be born into the Guyton family, well-known in medical circles. She grew up in Blue Mountain, MS, and she spent her undergraduate years at Blue Mountain College and William Woods College. She earned a Master of Arts in Theology from Loyola University in New Orleans, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Julius and Birma Pool Guyton, her first husband, James Eddins Robinson, and her second husband, Dr. Pete Holden Rhymes. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Kathy); her seven children, Judy, Jill, Pete II (Janice), Libby (Peter), Kathy (John), Jim (Kristin), and Ray; her ten grandchildren, Emmy, Alex (Elliott), Brooks, Meredith (Will), Pete III, Graeme, James, Caroline, Morgan, and Janie; her three great-grandchildren, Austin, Ellie, and Bexley; her nieces and nephews, Anne, Chris, Rob, Randy, Mett, and Drake; and many more family and friends, who loved her dearly. Her family would like to give a special thank you on Beverly's behalf to the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, the staff of Compassus Hospice, the staff of Brookdale Santa Fe and especially to her Open Arms care givers, Juanna, Teresa, Cesy, Soledad, Carmen, Blanca, Adrianna, and Ruth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial contribution in Beverly's name to her beloved Blue Mountain College designated to one of the following two endowments established there by Pete and Beverly Rhymes: the A.J. Guyton Scholarship in Business or the Birma Pool Guyton Scholarship in Music, or a . Contributions to Blue Mountain College can be sent to: Blue Mountain College P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

