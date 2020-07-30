BILL DALE FORDHAM Bill Fordham, 95, passed away from natural causes on July 26, 2020. Bill was born on December 6, 1924 in Monte Vista, Colorado. In 1941, Bill and his brother Don joined the US Marine Corps after the start of World War II. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Area, New Zealand, Guadalcanal, Bougainville, and New Hebrides. Bill retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he worked many years, including working on the Manhattan Project. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Marcella Fordham; daughters Karen and Shirley Fordham; father Earl Fordham and mother Jessie Fordham, as well as his sister Ruth Reyff and brother Don Fordham. He is survived by his son Dennis Fordham, and his daughter Sharon Romero (Leonard). Bill has many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Bill's best friend, Viola Apodaca. Viola was always there with our father and took very good care of him. Bill will be cremated and will be laid to rest at The National Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store